Medical Staff, the Elderly to Receive First COVID-19 Vaccine Shots in Iran

Iran’s interior minister says people in the country have been categorized for coronavirus vaccination, and the first shots are to be administered to the elderly and the medical workers.

Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said in a televised interview that the ministry of health, which is technically charged with handling health issues, takes different issue into consideration when providing the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The health ministry has precisely categorized people, and the first batch to receive the vaccine numbers 1.8 million,” he added.

“They include the elderly with underlying diseases,” the minister said.

“The second group [to receive the vaccine] are medical personnel and teams who have the most number of contacts with patients,” the minister highlighted.

The minister said Iran will continue to buy foreign vaccines until one is developed in the country.

“We have been trying to provide a low-risk vaccine,” he added.

He also noted that Iran first did not have the kits required to diagnose the disease, but later produced them domestically.