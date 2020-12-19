A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 19

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, December 19, 2020, and picked headlines from 10 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Iran Must Adopt FATF Standards If It Wants to Receive Its Money from Iraq, South Korea, China, India

2- Further Coronavirus Restrictions Imposed on Yalda Night

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Ups and Downs of Iran-Turkey Relations

* Relatively Calm Era of Bilateral Ties

2- AFC Invites Popular Football Commentator Adel Ferdowsipour for ACL Final

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Will IAEA, E3 Sabotage Path of Returning to JCPOA?

2- Iran’s Persepolis Has No Choice but to Claim Asian Title

3- Longest Coronavirus Lockdown at Nights

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- JCPOA Not Open to Renegotiation: Iran to IAEA

2- UN Passes Resolution on Palestinian People’s Self-Determination

Iran Newspaper:

1- It’s Not Logical to Block [Apps, Websites]: ICT Minister

2- AFC to Users: Stay Tuned, Watch ACL Final with Ferdowsipour’s Commentary

Javan Newspaper:

1- Hacking Dignity of US

2- Budget Bill to Be Revised in People’s Favour

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- EU Parliament Condemns US Sanctions

2- Failure to Adopt FATF Standards Obstacle to Iran’s Banking Exchanges

3- New Coronavirus Restrictions on Yalda

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- A Report on Distortion of Leader’s Remarks

* Giving Service to Those Imposing Sanctions

2- US Nuclear Security Administration Also Hacked

* Newsweek: This Is Just the Beginning

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- IAEA Shamelessly Forgets Everything

2- One Cup, One Dream

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Persepolis at ACL Final

2- Businesses Must Shut Down at 6 pm, No Car Allowed after 8 pm on Eve of Yalda