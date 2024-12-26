Form president Khatami: Iran in critical situation; some trying to worsen problems

In his message to the 10th Congress of the Union of Islamic Iran People Party on Wednesday, Khatami stated, “If steps are not taken to improve people’s livelihood and strengthen the hope that has been created, leading to changes both internally and externally, especially regarding people’s livelihoods and the hardships they face, we will all suffer.”

Khatami highlighted the need for dialogue within society, with other political groups, the world, and the government.

The reformist former president urged the party to continue its efforts to renew itself and involve future generations and called on the administration of President Massoud Pezeshkian to address generational differences.

Khatami highlighted internal and external threats but stressed “It is crucial that in this critical situation, we learn from the past and our mistakes, bravely find the right approaches, and identify opportunities or even turn many threats into opportunities.”

He specifically warned raising the issue of the Hijab bill in the country at the current critical juncture can backfire.

“Democracy means recognizing the people as the source of power and not limiting the definition of “people” to ourselves. It also entails understanding that in society, we interact with others who are different from us,” he noted.