Iran dismisses reports ex-president Khatami’s son arrested over espionage accusations

The report refuted as ‘rumors’ the reports on social media that Khatami’s only son, Emadeddin, 36, was in contact with the Israeli spy agency, the Mossad, to advance its terrorist operations in Iran.

The social media is also abuzz with claims that Emadeddin had been involved in the Israeli assassination of the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran on July 31, and the assassination of senior Iranian commander Brigadier General Razi Mousavi in an Israeli strike in Syria in December last year.

The ‘rumors’ also go as far as blaming Khatami’s son in a helicopter crash earlier this year in northwestern Iran that led to the death of former president Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying delegation, claiming Emadeddin had secret meetings with Mossad agents before all of the incidents.

However, Fars has stressed that no Iranian security or intelligence official has issued any statement to confirm his arrest and that the claims circulate on ‘hostile media.’