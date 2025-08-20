Former Iranian president Mohammad Khatami undergoes heart procedure

Mohammad Reza Khatami, himself a prominent reformist figure, said the 80-year-old former president experienced persistent chest pain along with other symptoms indicating a heart condition.

“Following medical examinations, it was confirmed that Mr. Khatami had a cardiac complication caused by a blocked artery. Angioplasty was performed, and thankfully the outcome was very positive,” he told local media.

His brother added that the former president is now under close medical supervision and is continuing treatment.

Khatami, who served as Iran’s president from 1997 to 2005, is widely regarded as the leading figure of the country’s reformist movement.

He remains a symbolic presence in Iranian politics despite facing restrictions on public activity and media coverage in recent years.