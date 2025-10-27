Former reformist president Khatami criticizes Iran’s development policies, citing tourism gap with Turkey

Speaking during a visit to central Iranian city of Yazd, Khatami compared Iran’s economic progress with that of Turkey, noting that “Turkey earns more from tourism than Iran does from its entire oil industry,” despite Iran’s greater tourism potential.

He said Iran’s reliance on oil has hindered sustainable growth. “We had oil and they didn’t, yet they advanced with tourism and industry. We went after illusions, neither achieving them nor achieving real development,” he remarked.

Khatami also warned of Iran’s worsening water crisis, describing it as part of a global challenge that could escalate into future conflicts.

“At one time, water scarcity was only a concern for Yazd, but now it’s clear that all of Iran lies in a semi-arid region,” he said, adding that urban expansion, declining rainfall, and the depletion of underground reserves have created “a catastrophic situation.”

Highlighting Yazd’s ancient role in sustaining life in desert areas through innovations like qanats, Khatami praised the city as a cornerstone of Iranian-Islamic civilization and cultural heritage.