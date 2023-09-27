Iranian reformists meet with former president Rouhani in lead-up to parliamentary elections 

A pro-reform figure named Mohammad Ghouchani has hailed the meeting as “Leaving Behind Passiveness”, implying that the reformists have decided to contest the vote.

A report said the group is going to meet with other reformist figures such as former president Seyed Mohammad Khatami, Behzad Nabavi and Abdollah Nouri.

The Kargozaran will also meet with Hassan Khomeini, the grandson of the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran Imam Khomeini.

The report added that the Kargozaran aims to make a decision as to running for the parliamentary elections.

It’s however unclear if the reformists will forge an alliance for this purpose as some of them are yet undecided.