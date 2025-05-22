Former Iran president Khatami: Negotiation is not surrender; hope for reform must be preserved

“Negotiation and engagement are not signs of submission to the coercion of enemies, but actions aligned with national interests,” Khatami stated.

He noted that a significant portion of both voters and non-voters have found a glimmer of hope for reform and called for that hope to be protected, Entekhab news outlet reported.

Khatami also voiced concern about political restrictions, saying, “If house arrests and limitations are not lifted, the country’s problems will multiply.” He stressed that while opposing voices should not be silenced, it is unjust for the dominant platform to belong to those who view sanctions as a blessing.

Referring to recent political developments, Khatami warned against undermining civil order and reminded that reform is not revolution. “We must prevent the dim light of reform from being extinguished,” he said.

He urged the administration of President Pezeshkisn to remain committed to its promises, expressing hope that the president and government officials will not backtrack on their pledges to the people.