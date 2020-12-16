Soleimani’s Killing to Be Avenged Even after Trump, Iran’s Leader Suggests

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, says the country will definitely take revenge against those behind the January assassination of Iranian commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with family members of General Soleimani, who was assassinated in a US drone strike ordered by the outgoing President Donald Trump.

The Leader said the million-strong funeral services held in Iran and Iraq for General Soleimani surprised the Americans and were “the first harsh slap in the face for the United Sates.”

He said the expulsion of US forces from the region will be another slap in the face for Washington, which requires efforts by all regional nations and resistance groups.

The Leader underscored that Iran will definitely take vengeance upon those behind general Soleimani’s assassination.

“Revenge should be taken on those behind the assassination of general Soleimani, and this revenge will definitely take place at any time possible,” he noted.

US Enmity Toward Iran Not Limited to Trump Administration

The Leader further warned the Iranian administration that the enemies should not be trusted.

Ayatollah Khamenei underlined the US was hostile toward Iran even when Barack Obama was president.

“You saw what the United States, under Trump and Obama, did to you,” he said.

“Hostilities are not only limited to the US under Trump, so enmities will not end when he is gone,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

The Leader also touched upon the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, and hit out at the European signatories to the agreement for their “utmost breach of promises, meanness and hypocrisy.”

Removal of Sanctions Shouldn’t Be Delayed Even for One Hour

He further urged Iranian officials to neutralize sanctions instead of focusing on the removal of anti-Iran bans.

“It is up to the enemy to lift sanctions, but it up to us to neutralize them,” said Ayatollah Khamenei.

“I’m not saying that you should not pursue the lifting of sanctions,” he said, adding that if there is a chance to have them lifted in a wise and honourable way, that should not be delayed even for one hour.

The Leader also urged Iranian people and officials to maintain national unity.

He underlined the country should become powerful in different domains, namely economy, military defence, etc., adding the “enemy will have an eye on the country if you are not strong.”