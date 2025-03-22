US Secretary of State threatens Iran with regime change

During his first term, Trump unilaterally withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) deal, meant to facilitate dialogue on Iran’s nuclear program, and imposed sanctions against Tehran. Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has urged the Islamic Republic to reopen negotiations and has allegedly set a two-month deadline for Tehran to strike a new agreement with Washington.

Speaking to radio host Hugh Hewitt, Rubio said that while Washington is still pursuing diplomacy, it is ready to act if Iran continues to develop its nuclear capabilities.

”If you asked [Trump], he would tell you he would much prefer to work this out diplomatically without a war,” Rubio added.

“But if he has to take action to prevent Iran from possessing a nuclear capability, he will. We have the ability to do that and to go further, perhaps even threaten the regime.”

Earlier this month, Trump confirmed that he had sent a letter to Iran’s leadership proposing new talks. According to media reports, the letter was delivered through United Arab Emirates President Mohammed Bin Zayed and is currently being reviewed in Tehran.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has rejected the idea of renewed negotiations, dismissing the US proposal as an effort to “exert their dominance and impose what they want” instead of “solving issues.” He also rebuffed Trump’s threat to use force.

Earlier this month, Ayatollah Khamenei insisted that any accusations against Iran over its alleged failure to implement its part of the deal were “fundamentally flawed when divorced from the full context of the US withdrawal”. Tehran has repeatedly denied having nuclear weapon ambitions, insisting that its program is entirely peaceful.