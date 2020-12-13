A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 13

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, December 13, 2020, and picked headlines from 14 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- All Political Aspects of Iran-Afghanistan Railway

2- Iranian People’s Message to Erdogan

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- People of Tabriz Hold Anti-Turkey Rally

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- Trump’s Last Hope Destroyed: Supreme Court Rejects GOP’s Request

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Red Lines Can’t Be Crossed with Some Poem

* Slip of the Tongue or Not Watching One’s Mouth?

2- Rouhani: Iran Never Denied Coronavirus Outbreak; Iran Out of Red Zone

3- Rouhollah Zam Executed: Last Station for Amad News Channel’s Admin

Etemad Newspaper:

1- When One Loses All He Has with One Click

* Controversies over Betting and Gambling Websites

2- Iran’s Super-Issue and Its Relation to Human Rights

3- Biden Will Seek De-Escalation with Iran

4- Lavrov Praises Iran’s Implementation of Additional Protocol

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Russia: JCPOA Shouldn’t Be Revised; US Is to Blame for Current Situation

Iran Newspaper:

1- Iran-Afghanistan Railway to Boost Both Countries’ Economic Position

2- Lavrov: JCPOA Shouldn’t Be Revised

Javan Newspaper:

1- Iranian Coronavirus Vaccine to Be Injected as of Late December

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Continued Protests against Erdogan

2- Rouhani: It’s Dangerous to Make Coronavirus Seem Normal

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Iran Must Expect Several Years of Severe Inflation If Rouhani’s Budget Bill Not Rejected

2- Mr Erdogan! Read Aloud Rest of the Poem as Well!

3- Rouhani: Coronavirus on Decline in Most Provinces

* People Asked to Stay Home on Yalda Night

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- 500 Years of Azerbaijanis’ Sacrifices for Iran’s Integrity

2- Turkey Backs Off from Its Delusional Position

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Domestic and Foreign Barriers to Purchase of COVID-19 Vaccine

2- People of Tabriz Hold Rally against Erdogan’s Impudence

3- What Happened to Compensation for Iranian Victims of Mina Tragedy?

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- In Pursuit of ‘Godfather’ of Betting Websites

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Low Turnout in Iran Elections to Pose Security Threat: Analyst

2- Rouhani: We Kept Relying on Science Instead of Idealism Since Beginning of Pandemic