A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 13

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, December 13, 2020, and picked headlines from 14 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:
1- All Political Aspects of Iran-Afghanistan Railway
2- Iranian People’s Message to Erdogan
Arman-e Melli Newspaper:
1- People of Tabriz Hold Anti-Turkey Rally
Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:
1- Trump’s Last Hope Destroyed: Supreme Court Rejects GOP’s Request
Ebtekar Newspaper:
1- Iran’s Red Lines Can’t Be Crossed with Some Poem
* Slip of the Tongue or Not Watching One’s Mouth?
2- Rouhani: Iran Never Denied Coronavirus Outbreak; Iran Out of Red Zone
3- Rouhollah Zam Executed: Last Station for Amad News Channel’s Admin
Etemad Newspaper:
1- When One Loses All He Has with One Click
* Controversies over Betting and Gambling Websites
2- Iran’s Super-Issue and Its Relation to Human Rights
3- Biden Will Seek De-Escalation with Iran
4- Lavrov Praises Iran’s Implementation of Additional Protocol
Ettela’at Newspaper:
1- Russia: JCPOA Shouldn’t Be Revised; US Is to Blame for Current Situation
Iran Newspaper:
1- Iran-Afghanistan Railway to Boost Both Countries’ Economic Position
2- Lavrov: JCPOA Shouldn’t Be Revised
Javan Newspaper:
1- Iranian Coronavirus Vaccine to Be Injected as of Late December
Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:
1- Continued Protests against Erdogan
2- Rouhani: It’s Dangerous to Make Coronavirus Seem Normal
Kayhan Newspaper:
1- Iran Must Expect Several Years of Severe Inflation If Rouhani’s Budget Bill Not Rejected
2- Mr Erdogan! Read Aloud Rest of the Poem as Well!
3- Rouhani: Coronavirus on Decline in Most Provinces
* People Asked to Stay Home on Yalda Night
Khorasan Newspaper:
1- 500 Years of Azerbaijanis’ Sacrifices for Iran’s Integrity
2- Turkey Backs Off from Its Delusional Position
Mardom Salari Newspaper:
1- Domestic and Foreign Barriers to Purchase of COVID-19 Vaccine
2- People of Tabriz Hold Rally against Erdogan’s Impudence
3- What Happened to Compensation for Iranian Victims of Mina Tragedy?
Shahrvand Newspaper:
1- In Pursuit of ‘Godfather’ of Betting Websites
Shargh Newspaper:
1- Low Turnout in Iran Elections to Pose Security Threat: Analyst
2- Rouhani: We Kept Relying on Science Instead of Idealism Since Beginning of Pandemic