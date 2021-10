A 5-magnitude earthquake has rocked Iran’s Khuzestan Province. That’s according to Tehran University’s Geophysics Institute.

The quake happened at 2:46 AM local time on Saturday at a depth of 7 kilometers.

Its epicenter was near Ghaleh Khajeh region. There are no reports of casualties or damage yet.

A 4-magnitude tremor also hit Khuzestan at 21:00 PM local time on Friday.

Nearly all parts of Iran are criss-crossed by fault lines that have made the country quake-prone.