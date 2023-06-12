Situation in Izeh calm despite rumors of unrest, following deadly incidents: Report

Citing its correspondent, IRNA news agency reported on Monday that the businesses are open as usual and traffic is normal, despite rumors to the contrary.

Earlier, a member of Iran’s law enforcement, Mohammad Qanbari, was killed and another injured in a car-ramming attack in Izeh, Khuzestan Province.

The officer had been on guard at an entrance into the city in the wake of calls for protests in Izeh on the birthday anniversary of Kian Pirfalak, the 9-year-old boy killed by armed terrorists during the riots of 2022.

The attacker in the Sunday incident was identified as Pouya Molaei Rad, the cousin of Kian Pirfalak’s mother, who was at a cemetery.

Kian was one of the seven victims of indiscriminate shootings at people and security forces by heavily-armed foreign-backed terrorists at a major crossroads in Izeh on November 16, 2022.

The deadly shooting was carried out amid protests and riots that broke out following the death in police custody of a young Iranian woman in the Iranian capital of Tehran.