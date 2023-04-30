Two major Chinese companies plan to invest in Iran’s Khuzestan: Envoy

During a meeting with Khuzestan’s governor-general on Sunday, Hua said other Chinese companies could also come forward with any investment plans as related to the Iranian province.

He expressed hope that given the two countries’ good relations and Khuzestan’s tourism capacities, a large number of tourists would travel to the Iranian province from China and visit its historical sites.

Hua emphasized the need to advertise the province’s tourist spots to attract visitors.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Chinese ambassador said the boosting of the ties between Iran and China would lead to more Chinese companies entering the Iranian investment market.

This comes as Iran is under US sanctions.

He said Beijing supported Iran’s territorial integrity as strongly as it supported its own and backed “Iran against Western countries, which assail Iran’s and China’s interests under various pretexts.”

He also said the reestablishment of ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia last month — which came after Chinese mediation — was helpful to regional peace and development.