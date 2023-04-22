Saturday, April 22, 2023
Iran tourism: Izeh, city of ancient stone inscriptions, rock-carvings

By IFP Editorial Staff

The historical background of the city of Izeh, located in the southwestern Iranian province of Khuzestan, goes back to the Elamite period (3000 - 323 BC).

The mountainous region is known for ancient monuments, stone inscriptions and rock-carvings, most of which have been found in the Koul-e Farah village.

