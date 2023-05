The lake behind the dam is so vast that it has created fantastic views and become a popular tourist spot.

The Koushk tourist spot, a county of Andika Town, is a small island located in the lake of Shahid Abbaspour Dam.

The island’s green scenery, and the wonderful view of the lake attract large numbers of tourists every year.

To accommodate the tourists, resting places and motels have been built in the area.

