Int’l lawyer: US plans to sanction countries cooperating with ICC on Netanyahu arrest 

By IFP Editorial Staff

An international law expert and analyst has revealed the U.S. plans to impose punitive measures on countries that cooperate with the International Criminal Court (ICC) in arresting Israeli leaders, including the regime’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for crimes against humanity in Gaza. 

Reza Nasri, in a tweet on Friday, reacted to the ICC decision a day earlier to issue arrest warrants for the regime’s premier and former war minister Yoav Gallant for causing man-made starvation in Gaza.

Nasri pointed out, US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham “intends to introduce legislation that would sanction any state that complies with its obligations under the Rome Statute and cooperates with the ICC to help arrest Netanyahu and Gallant.”

“This would not be the first time the U.S. punishes countries for adhering to international law,” he added, explaining “It previously imposed secondary sanctions on countries that complied with the JCPOA and UNSCR 2231,” referring to a landmark nuclear accord in 2015 between Iran and the West.

Nasri further wrote, “Had countries stood up to such bullying in the past, they might not be witnessing this level of trampling on their sovereignty today.”

