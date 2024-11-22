TourismIFP ExclusiveSelected

Iranian, Belarusian tourism ministers meet on facilitating tourist movement 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran's Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, Seyed Reza Salehi Amiri, met on Thursday with Belarusian Minister of Sports and Tourism Sergey Kovalchuk on the sidelines of the COP 29 Tourism Ministers' Summit in the Republic of Azerbaijan focused on climate actions. 

The ministers emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation in their respective fields.

Salehi Amiri invited the Belarusian Minister to visit Iran and proposed the mutual visa waiver between the two countries to facilitate easier travel.

The Belarusian minister highlighted the natural attractions of Iran and proposed establishing group visa exemptions among Iran, Russia, and Belarus.

He underscored the need to improve and simplify travel conditions for tourists, which would significantly enhance tourism exchanges.

