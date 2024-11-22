Minister of science: 25% of Iranian university professors emigrated due to economic challenges 

Simayee Saraf attributed the main cause of the trend to economic factors, pointing out that neighboring countries offer university professors salaries ranging from $4,000 to $7,000, while Iranian professors earn around $1,000, with young professors earning as little as $300.

He noted that while senior professors may lack the motivation to emigrate, the stark disparity forces many younger professors and academics who face financial pressures to seek better opportunities abroad to sustain their livelihoods.

The minister said the significant loss has raised alarms about the quality of education and the future of higher education institutions in Iran.

To address the issue, the science ministry has formed a dedicated task force aimed at mitigating economic concerns, including housing for academics, Simayee Saraf announced.

He also highlighted the importance of linking universities with industry to secure additional funding and support, stating that establishing robust connections with private and public sector projects can not only provide financial relief but also enhance the scientific standing of universities.

The academic migration in Iran comes as the country struggles with economic sanctions and internal policy issues that affect various sectors, including education.