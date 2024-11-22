IRGC: US Iran’s main enemy, Israel can’t survive without its support 

Speaking at a gathering on Thursday in Ardestan, in Isfahan province, to commemorate 320 martyrs of the city, Brigadier General Ali-Mohammad Naeini held the US responsible for the expansion of war and instability in the region, labeling it as the “commander of wickedness and the main culprit behind the deaths of Palestinian and Lebanese people.”

He further stated that Israel lacks the capability to intercept cruise missiles fired by resistance forces over Tel Aviv.

General Naeini highlighted Iran’s internal strength and its powerful presence on international stages and in resistance fronts.

He affirmed that Iran’s armed forces have full awareness of enemy actions, preventing any intelligence surprises.

General Naeini also marked the 45th anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s decree to form the Basij popular forces in Iran.

The commander emphasized that the popular forces have fundamentally altered enemy calculations and remains a crucial force in all arenas.

He credited the late anti-terrorist commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani for harnessing Basij principles to organize youth against threats.