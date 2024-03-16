Saturday, March 16, 2024
4 brown bears spotted in Iran’s Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province

By IFP Editorial Staff
Brown Bear Cub in Iran

The director general of the Environmental Protection Department of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province, in southern Iran, says environmentalists have spotted 4 brown bears around the Dana protected area in Dana city.

Eslam Javdan Kherad added that an environmentalist filmed the bears on Thursday.

“All people should help protect natural areas and in this regard, thanks to the efforts of the environmental protection unit agents and round-the-clock work by our colleagues, we are spotting various species of animals in the protected areas of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer Ahmad Province,” Javdan Kherad noted.

He said bears are large mammals that are on the list of protected species of the Environmental Protection Department.

The official added that there is a small number of bears in habitats while the animals are facing the threat of extinction.

“So their protection is a top priority”, said Javdan Kherad.

