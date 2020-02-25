21 Coronavirus Patients Recovered in Iranian City of Qom

Mohammad Tavakoli, a Health Ministry Official in Qom, says the Coronavirus detection laboratory is equipped in Qom, and it is no longer necessary to have the Coronavirus tests sent to Tehran because the diagnostics job is carried out in Qom.

“There are two dormitories for hospital staff dealing with COVID 19 and personal protection packages for staff and patients are available.

These packages arrive in Qom every night and there is no problem in this regard,” he added.

Currently, 320 suspected cases are admitted to Kamkar and Forqani hospitals in Qom; some of them have the flu and some are suffering from COVID 19.

Meanwhile, official in Ardabil province also say that two people with coronavirus have been cured an released from the hospital in the northwestern province.