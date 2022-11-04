Official: An estimated 2,000 nurses emigrate from Iran every year

Hamid-Reza Azizi, a senior official with Iran’s Nursing Organization, said the country’s nursing community is unhappy with the administration’s failure to activate a law adopted in 2007 on setting tariffs on nursing services, despite a health ministry promise to do so.

He said Health Minister Bahram Einollahi pledged in September that payments to nurses will take place based on the Act for Implementing Tariffs on Nursing Services as of last month, but that did not happen, urging officials to address the issue.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has called for the implementation of the law, which he views as beneficial for nurses.

The Leader has urged government officials to determine the employment status of nearly 30,000 nurses and take serious measures to improve the working conditions of nurses in the country.