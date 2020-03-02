100,000 Coronavirus Test Kits Shipped to Iran by WHO

Director of the public relations department of Imam Khomeini International Airport told Fars that a cargo plane carrying 7.5 tonnes of medical and protective equipment necessary for the fight against COVID-19 has landed in the airport on Monday.

The medical aid has been provided by the World Health Organization.

Ali Kashani Heidari said the WHO representatives have also arrived in Iran to examine the status of the country’s efforts to handle the coronavirus outbreak.

He noted that the aid shipment supplied by the WHO includes medical and protective equipment for more than 15,000 persons, and involves coronavirus test kits for screening of 100,000 people.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus epidemic in Iran rose to 66 on Monday, and the total number of confirmed cases of infection reached 1,501.

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 3,000 people worldwide, the vast majority in mainland China. There have been more than 88,000 global cases, with infections on every continent except Antarctica.