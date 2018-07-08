The grape harvest is usually done manually and its season is July-August.
Following are Mehr News Agency’s photos of people harvesting grapes in Ghazavieh Bozorg, a village located east of Karun River in Karun County:
The agriculture-rich province of Khuzestan in south-western Iran is home to thousands of vineyards, from which thousands of tonnes of grape are harvested.
