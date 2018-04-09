Iran, Senegal to Boost Scientific Cooperation

Members of an Iranian delegation accompanying Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif during his trip to Senegal met with the Senegalese science minister.

In the meeting, Mr Birang, the head of Iran’s International Science and Technology Cooperation Centre, elaborated on Iran’s technological achievements, especially in the domain of science-based economy and development of sci-tech parks and knowledge-based companies. He invited the Senegalese science minister to visit Iran, especially the country’s sci-tech parks and an exhibition of equipment made by Iran.

Mr Asadi Fard, the deputy head of the Nanotechnology Development Commission, also expounded on Iran’s accomplishments in the development of nanotechnology and elaborated on the opportunities for cooperation between Iran and Senegal in that domain. He said Iran stands ready to share with Senegal its experience in the field of nanotechnology development, including the holding of joint expert courses on nanotechnology, the establishment of nano-labs by Iran and implementation of projects on how to utilize nanotechnology, namely in the fields of agriculture and water purification.

The Senegalese science minister, in turn, welcomed Iran’s proposals and said Senegal, given its young population and need for job creation for educated people, is making an overhaul in its universities and is also developing technology.

Accordingly, said the minister, a “City of Knowledge” comprising a complex for different technologies is under construction.

He said Senegal plays a key role in Africa’s technological development. Senegal’s president heads the Science and Technology Development Department of the African Union.

The minister added his country is developing virtual universities across the nation to provide more opportunity for the education of the youth. Senegal is also establishing some 100 laboratories throughout the country.

The minister said his country welcomes Iran’s assistance to develop laboratories and embraces Iranian professors to teach nanotechnology courses at the postgraduate level both in class and via videoconference.

It was also decided that the two sides prepare a memorandum of understanding on mutual cooperation and exchange its drafts, making it ready to be signed when the Senegalese minister visits Iran.