Iran Leader Praises Gen. Soleimani’s “Great Service to Mankind”

In a Tuesday response to General Soleimani’s earlier message, the Leader said victory over ISIS was a heavy blow on the malicious policy pursued by certain states in the region to wage civil war and sow the seeds of division among regional nations.

The full text of the message follows.

In the name of Allah, the Compassionate, the Merciful

To the Honourable Commander of Islam and the Fighter of Allah’s Path, Major General Qassem Soleimani

I’m grateful to the Almighty God from the bottom of my heart for the grace he bestowed to the self-sacrificing attempts made by you and the large number of your fellow fighters at various levels so that you could uproot the malicious tree planted by the arrogant despots of the world in Iraq and Syria.

The defeat of ISIS was not just a blow on this oppressive and disgraceful group. It was also a heavier blow inflicted on the malicious policy pursued by certain states to wage a civil war in the region, destroy the anti-Israel resistance front and undermine independent countries through aggressive heads of the deviant group. It was a blow on the previous and current governments of the US and its dependent regimes in the region which created ISIS and provided it with all kinds of support to spread their hegemony across the West Asia and making the occupying Zionist regime dominant.

However, by uprooting this cancerous tumour, you have delivered a huge service not only to the regional and Islamic states but to all nations and mankind in general.

This divine victory reminds us of a verse in the holy Quran which says the victory was not made by you but Allah. It was a reward given by Allah in return for your relentless endeavour.

I sincerely congratulate you on this great victory but at the same time warn against overlooking enemy plots.

Those who had hatched the nasty plot of ISIS through their hefty investments will not remain silent and will do whatever in their power to revive the group in another shape in other parts of the region.

Keeping your motivation alive, remaining vigilant, preserving unity, removing any trace of dangerous remnant of the group, launching insightful cultural measures and in sum, having an all-out preparedness should not be forgotten. I pray for you and your fellow fighters in Iraq, Syria and other parts of the world.