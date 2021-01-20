Zarif Welcomes Qatar’s Call for Arab States’ Talks with Iran

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has welcomed his Qatari counterpart’s proposal for talks between the Persian Gulf Arab states and Iran.

“Iran welcomes my brother FM @MBA_AlThani_’s call for inclusive dialogue in our region,” Zarif said in a post on his official Twitter account on Tuesday.

“As we have consistently emphasized, the solution to our challenges lies in collaboration to jointly form a ‘strong region’: peaceful, stable, prosperous & free from global or regional hegemony,” he added.

His comments came one day after Qatar called on the Persian Gulf’s Arab states to seize on the momentum of reconciliation drive in the region and patch up their differences with Iran.

In an interview with Bloomberg television news network, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani expressed hope that a summit between leaders of the six-member Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Iran would happen.

