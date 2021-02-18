Zarif Vows to Help Promote Export of Iranian High-Tech Products

Iran’s Deputy Minister of Science, Research and Technology for Research Affairs Gholam-Hossein Rahimi accompanied by a number of managers of sci-tech parks met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday.

The meeting was held by the Economic Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs given the important and special role of sci-tech parks in shaping and developing part of new technologies as well as the necessity of exchanging technologies and enhancing knowledge-based companies’ exports to international markets.

After listening to the viewpoints of managers of these parks, who also elaborated on the achievements and problems of the parks, Zarif appreciated efforts by executives in the science and technology sector.

He said the considerable figures suggesting great scientific progress by knowledge-based companies and in the domain of technology have further encouraged officials at the foreign ministry including the authorities at the ministry’s Economic Department.

He said Iran’s scientific and technological products can be exported to international markets.

The foreign minister noted that sci-tech parks in the country can provide a proper atmosphere for entrepreneurship to attract university students and elites.

Zarif added his ministry is ready to offer the necessary services to help hold exhibitions, identify foreign markets and handle affairs pertaining to the export of knowledge-based products.