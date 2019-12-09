Zarif in Istanbul for High-Level Meeting on Afghanistan

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival in Istanbul on Monday morning, the top Iranian diplomat said, “The Heart of Asia conference, or the Istanbul Process, has been held to coordinate regional cooperation with Afghanistan in order to create stability and security in Afghanistan and also inclusive development.”

“Different countries have taken on different responsibilities, while the Islamic Republic’s responsibility deals with training in Afghanistan,” he noted.

“Under the current circumstances, the situation in Afghanistan is special, considering the presidential election and the developments surrounding the peace negotiations; and it is necessary, particularly for the regional countries and for Afghanistan’s neighboring states, to play a more active role in the peace process and the process of reconstruction of Afghanistan,” Zarif added.

“Therefore, this conference is a good opportunity for different countries to discuss these issues, the fields they can help Afghanistan, and also contribution to peace in Afghanistan,” the Iranian foreign minister stated.

The 8th Ministerial Conference of Heart of Asia (aka Istanbul Process) is themed Peace, Partnership, and Prosperity.

During the conference, Turkey is going to hand over its co-chairmanship, which it assumed in 2017 at the 7th Ministerial Conference in Baku, to Tajikistan.