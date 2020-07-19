Zarif in Baghdad to Discuss Regional Cooperation, US Crimes with Iraqis

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has unveiled plans for talks on regional cooperation with the Iraqi authorities in a visit to Baghdad, saying discussions will be also held about the US’ “criminal” activities and assassination of top commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani.

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival in Baghdad on Sunday morning, Zarif expressed delight at visiting the Arab country after formation of the new Iraqi government, saying he is going to make arrangements for Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s upcoming trip to Tehran at the invitation of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Zarif also noted that he would hold meetings with senior Iraqi officials, including the president, prime minister, Parliament speaker, foreign minister, Judiciary chief and Hashd al-Shaabi chief for talks about Tehran-Baghdad cooperation, the regional issues, and the US crimes in the region, such as the January assassination of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and their companions.

The top Iranian diplomat finally noted that he will pay a visit to Erbil on Sunday evening at the invitation of President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani.