Iran President Pezeshkian warns about resurgence of terrorism in West Asia

During a joint press conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani in Tehran on Wednesday, President Pezeshkian referred to the developments in Syria, stating that Iran and Iraq share common concerns regarding the ongoing situation in Syria.

He added, these concerns include stability and peace in Syria, the preservation of the country’s territorial integrity, combating terrorist groups, the need for Israel to withdraw from occupied territories, and attention to religious sentiments and sacred sites.

Pezeshkian expressed hope that following al-Sudani’s visit, the process of developing cooperation between Iran and Iraq would accelerate and significant steps would be taken towards the convergence of the two countries.

He described Iraq as a strategic partner for Iran and added that Iraq is a priority in Iran’s foreign policy. The Islamic Republic of Iran has always sought peace, stability, and development for its neighboring countries; the progress of the Iraqi people is also of high importance to Iran.

President Pezeshkian also added that during the meeting with the Iraqi Prime Minister, the comprehensive cooperation plan between the two countries and the full implementation of their security agreement were once again discussed and reviewed.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran further emphasized the expansion of economic and commercial cooperation between the two countries, stating that accelerating the construction of the Shalamcheh-Basra railway project is one of the matters both sides are eager for.

Pezeshkian also thanked the Iraqi government and people for their hospitality towards pilgrims visiting sacred sites in Iraq in the past years.