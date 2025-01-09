Evidence shows US seeking to expand presence in Iraq: Iran’s Leader

During the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei commended al-Sudani for his commendable efforts in fostering development and ensuring security in Iraq.

“The more developed and secure Iraq is, the more it will also benefit the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he stated.

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized the importance of the good relationship between the government and the people of Iraq, highlighting the necessity of unity and cohesion among the various sects and ethnicities within the country.

Addressing Al-Sudani, he stated, “As you have pointed out, Hashd al-Shaabi is a crucial component of power in Iraq, and more efforts should be made to preserve it and to strengthen it even further.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution described the presence of US occupying forces in Iraq as illegal and contrary to the interests of both the people and the government of Iraq.

He underscored the presence of clear indications and evidence pointing to America’s efforts to solidify and expand its presence and occupation in Iraq, which he asserted, must be firmly opposed.

Ayatollah Khamenei also pointed to the latest developments in the region, particularly regarding the situation in Syria.

“The role of foreign governments in these matters is completely evident,” he remarked.

During this meeting, which also included the participation of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, al-Sudani voiced his satisfaction with the discussions held in Tehran. He expressed optimism that the negotiations and agreements reached would further expand and deepen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Iraqi prime minister identified “the people,” “Hashd al-Shaabi,” “national unity and cohesion,” and “Marja’iyyah [religious authority]” as components of power in Iraq.

While referring to the aggressions of the Zionist regime in Gaza and Lebanon, he emphasized that Iraq’s fundamental position has been to support the people of Gaza and Lebanon and the Resistance in the region.

Al-Sudani highlighted the situation in Syria and the influence of foreign powers on these events, reiterating Iraq’s consistent stance of supporting the will of the Syrian people while upholding the nation’s independence and territorial integrity.

He also underlined the importance of establishing a government that is inclusive of all citizens.