Iran Detects 40 Americans Involved in General Soleimani’s Assassination

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran has hosted a meeting on the US assassination of top Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

In the Monday gathering, hosted by Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs and attended by representatives of political, legal, security, military and judicial organizations, the latest developments surrounding the case of assassination of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani were discussed.

Speaking about the topics raised in the meeting, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs Mohsen Baharvand said, “Today, the coordination meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Thank God, the honorable Judiciary is working on the case day and night and is studying the evidence that has been gathered. Our intelligence and security forces have so far detected around forty American individuals who have somehow had a role in the assassination, including the ones that ordered, aided and abetted the crime. Some other individuals, including a number of operators of the American drones have not been identified yet, but this will happen soon.”

“Today, we coordinated efforts to handle the work more rapidly, and after the remaining American and non-American individuals with a role in the assassination are detected, the judge will soon indict them on the basis of undeniable proof and evidence, and the entire (Iranian) Establishment will not desist in its efforts until those individuals are brought to justice,” he added.

“Apart from the individuals involved in the crime, and considering that the crime has been an action against our national sovereignty and security, the government of the US and a number of countries whose territory has been used for committing that crime have international responsibility and must be held accountable for their action in violation of the international law, as we will be pursuing the issue in the international circles and organizations,” Baharvand noted.

“Immediately after the US committed that crime, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has taken the international political measures and has conveyed the Iranian people and government’s protest to the international organizations, including the United Nations, the Security Council, and the other relevant international organizations, calling on them to take action in this regard proportional to the area of their responsibilities respectively,” the Iranian diplomat added.

“We have also held meetings with many countries and have informed them about details of the crime, and we are weighing plans to further pursue (the case) at the international level in order to follow it up more by any means possible with new information and evidence,” Baharvand concluded.