Iraqi prime minister due in Tehran on Wednesday

According to a statement from his office, reported by IRNA on Sunday, the visit aims to discuss bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them, especially in light of the achievements from Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Baghdad back in September.

The two sides will also exchange views on recent developments in the region.

Last Tuesday, the spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry informed reporters about the upcoming visit of the Iraqi prime minister.

Esmaeil Baqaei noted that the visit is part of the continuous consultations between Iran and Iraq to expand bilateral relations and discuss regional developments.

While some sources had stated that the Prime Minister of Iraq is carrying a message from Julani, the new ruler of Syria to Iran, Alaa al-Din Boroujerdi, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament, had previously said that given the developments in Syria, this visit holds significant importance in terms of regional security issues.

He added special matters may have been conveyed to the Iraqi side that they wish to relay to Iran, but I do not think that this message delivery holds a significant place in this visit. The most important focus of this visit is regional issues, developments in Syria, and the role that both countries have played in this regard.