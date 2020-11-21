Zarif Congratulates Afghan FM on Winning Vote of Confidence

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had a telephone conversation with his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Haneef Atmar on Saturday.

During the phone call, Foreign Minister Zarif congratulated Atmar on winning the Afghan parliament’s vote of confidence and being elected as the country’s foreign minister.

He also informed the Afghan foreign minister of Iran’s preparedness for continued cooperation between the two sides.

Atmar, in turn, expressed his gratitude and underlined Kabul’s resolve for all-out promotion of its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.