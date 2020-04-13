Zarif Confers with Turkish, Qatari FMs on Afghanistan Crisis

In separate phone conversations on Monday, Zarif exchanged views with Qatari Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on the political crisis in Afghanistan, especially the peace process in the country.

The latest situation of COVID-19 outbreak in the region and the world as well as the collective ways to cope with it were among the other issues discussed in the phone calls.