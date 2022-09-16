Friday, September 16, 2022
Young Iranian woman still in coma after ‘police briefing’

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mahsa Amini

A 22-year-old Iranian woman has not still emerged from a coma she slipped into on Wednesday after being approached by the police in the Iranian capital Tehran, as the police reported, ‘to get a briefing on her clothing.’

Mahsa Amini was on a visit to Tehran with her family when she was approached by the special police unit that enforces the dress codes for women.

However, the police said she had a heart attack and a brain seizure and went in a coma in the tense situation.

The incident has received angry reactions across the nation, with many blaming the police for ‘harsh’ handling of the situation, a claim denied by the police.

Jalal Rashidi Kouchi, a member of the Iranian Parliament, said on Friday, “As a representative of the people and as someone who has received votes from the people, I will certainly follow up on this issue and the previous issues within the framework of the law.”

He praised the police for releasing a report on the incident to shed light on the incident, saying ‘people’s security has to be prioritized over any guidance.’

The law mandates that women in Iran wear a hijab in public

