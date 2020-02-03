WTO Hails Tehran’s Offer to Host World’s Biggest Tourism Event

The event is planned to be held in late 2020 or 2021 in Tehran’s Abbas Abad Cultural and Tourist Complex.

The proposal was made by a delegation from Tehran Municipality to Deputy Secretary General of United Nations and the President of the World Tourism Organization Zurab Pololikashvili during the delegation’s visit to the fortieth edition of FITUR International Tourism Fair in Spain.

In addition to the proposal, the delegation extended Tehran Mayor Pirouz Hanachi’s invitation to Mr. Pololikashvili.

158 countries and 500 tourism institutions are members of World Tourism Organization, and holding such an event in Tehran is believed to help boost foreign and domestic tourism in the capital city of Iran.