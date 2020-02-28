World to Be Surprised by Iran’s Defeat of Coronavirus: Minister

Coronaviruse
Three Iranian medical staff holding papers on which it is written: "We Don't Get Tired"

Iran’s Health Minister Saeid Namaki says the country will surprise the world by bringing to its knees a coronavirus that has killed 26 and infected over 200 others since it broke out in the country last week.

Namaki made the remarks in a letter addressed to the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Thursday. The letter came after Ayatollah Khamenei thanked Namaki and all medical personnel across Iran for their efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In his letter, the minister said that all government departments had joined in the fight against coronavirus in a “unique show” of solidarity.

He wrote “this, without any question, would surprise the entire world when the disease is brought to its knees.”

The health minister said that Iran’s swift response to the coronavirus outbreak had come despite the growing economic pressure on the country due to the American sanctions.

Medical personnel across the Iranian healthcare system are replicating heroic efforts shown during the massive floods that affected parts of the country in March and April, Namaki added.

   
   

