Iran, Azerbaijan Republic to build border road bridge

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan have reached an agreement to construct a road bridge on the Astarachay River on their border.

“The bridge will be 97 meters long and 32 meters wide and will be built in four lanes, and its credit will be provided jointly by the governments of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Deputy Iranian Minister of Road and Urban Development and CEO of Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Co. Kheyrollah Khademi said after a joint meeting of the officials of the two countries in Astara on Tuesday.
The over $40 million construction project will last for 15 months. The planned road bridge will be built along the railway bridge between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rahman Hummatov said economic and political relations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan have always been based on brotherhood and neighborliness.
He added that the construction of Astara-Astara railway is a clear and successful example of this joint relationship and the two sides are now fully prepared to build a bridge over the Astarachay.

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here