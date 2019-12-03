West Reluctant to End Yemen War over Lucrative Arms Deals: Rouhani

In a Tuesday meeting with Oman’s visiting foreign minister in Tehran, President Rouhani said the war on Yemen has only resulted in destruction, bloodshed, hostility and violation of Yemen’s territorial integrity.

Despite their seeming concerns, the US and Europe are unwilling to help establish peace in Yemen, the president added, citing the great economic benefits of Western arms sales in the war against Yemen.

“We must all try to end the war on Yemen immediately, and create stability and security in that country in light of Yemeni-Yemeni peace talks,” the Iranian president stated.

Stressing the need for plans to deliver humanitarian aids to people of Yemen, President Rouhani hoped that peaceful efforts by Iran and Oman would contribute to regional peace, stability and security and to the promotion of friendship and fraternity among the nations.

President Rouhani also lauded the close relations between Tehran and Muscat, expressing hope that the 18th session of the Joint Commission of Iran-Oman Cooperation would enhance the bilateral ties.

“Oman can be a hub of Iranian trade in the region,” he added, calling for efforts to implement the agreements between the two Muslim countries and to facilitate the banking interaction.

President Rouhani then emphasized the need for the regional countries to take part in plans for regional security, saying the Hormuz Peace Endeavour put forward by Tehran pursues a similar goal.

“We must ensure regional security, particularly in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, and not allow the aliens to interfere by promoting cooperation,” Rouhani underlined.

He further slammed Saudi Arabia’s futile policies on Syria, Iraq and Lebanon, expressing hope that the kingdom would shift its policies.

Iran sees no obstacle to the expansion of ties with the neighbours and to the resumption of relations with Saudi Arabia, he underlined.

In turn, Oman’s Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah highlighted his country’s enthusiasm for closer ties with Iran.

Oman and Iran share views on many regional and international issues, the top diplomat noted, saying the Iranian-initiated Hormuz peace plan will serve the benefits of the region and promote stability.

Bin Alawi then touched on the “promising signs” of resolution of the crisis in Yemen, expressing confidence that the Islamic Republic would spare no effort in this path.