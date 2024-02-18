Sunday, February 18, 2024
VP announces 200-fold increase in number of Iranian knowledge-based companies

By IFP Editorial Staff
Rouhollah Dehghani Firouz Abadi

Iran’s Vice President for Science and Technology Rouhollah Dehghani Firouzabadi says the number of knowledge-based companies in the country has increased 200-fold since 2008.

Dehghani said Iran had 50 knowledge-based companies in 2008 and this figure rose to 9600 in 2023.

He however noted that despite this achievement, the companies face a growing number of problems and a shortage of resources.

The Iranian vice president also said the knowledge-based companies have no links to one another and they are in fact rivals while they must work in concert to achieve the goals that have been set.

Iran has made many gains in different scientific and technological fields over the past few years despite the multiple layers of sanctions on the country by western countries, most notably the US.

