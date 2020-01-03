US Will Get ‘Crushing’ Response for Assassination of Soleimani: Iran DM

In a statement on Friday morning, General Hatami offered condolences over the martyrdom of IRGC Quds Force Commander Major General Qassem Soleimani in a “terrorist attack” by the “bloodsucking US” regime.

Paying tribute to General Qassem Soleimani as a brave guardian of Iran who devoted his life to safeguarding the Islamic Revolution and the Muslim territories, the defence minister said, “Undoubtedly, such terrible crime that is a hard evidence of the rascality of the Great Satan, the world-plundering US, and of its absolute support for terrorism in the region and in Iraq, will be responded in a crushing manner, and the revenge for the blood (of General Soleimani) shed unjustifiably will be taken against all perpetrators.”

The White House and the Pentagon confirmed the assassination of General Soleimani in Iraq, saying the attack was carried out at the direction of US President Donald Trump.