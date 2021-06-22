US in No Position to Comment about Iran Election Process: Spokesman

Iran’s Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei says the United States Department of State is in no position to comment about Iran’s democratic mechanisms, and that Washington had better correct its own internal affairs before judging other countries.

“These remarks are nothing new or surprising. We have been hearing them for years. From a political point of view, we consider these remarks an instance of interference in our internal affairs and a violation of international rules,” Rabiei told reporters on Tuesday.

“We condemn these remarks. The US government is in no position and is not eligible to comment about the election process in Iran or any other country,” he added.

“Unlike the shiny shows of democracy in the US, there is no nation today who does not know how deficient democratic processes are in the US,” Rabiei noted.

He also called on the US government to stop making arrogant interferences in the internal affairs of other countries and judging the others’ democratic mechanisms, and stick to correcting their own internal affairs.