MP: US, Europe showing flexibility in new proposals for Iran deal revival

In an interview with ILNA, Javad Karimi Ghoddousi, who sits on the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, commented on an upcoming round of negotiations between Iran and the remaining parties to the nuclear deal as well as indirect exchanges with the US.

He referred to the energy crisis facing the US and Europe in the wake of the sanctions placed on Russia over the Ukraine conflict, saying US President Joe Biden recently visited Saudi Arabia in the hope of addressing the energy issue, among other things, but he returned home empty-handed.

“As a result both the Europeans and the Americans are holding their breath to reach an agreement with us so that they can get rid of their energy-related concerns through our presence,” he said.

“The recent proposals that they have put forward contain good flexibility, which are being worked on again, and Iran is offering its views on them. For the time being, Iran’s initiatives are reaching the US side as well,” he said.

The focus of the several rounds of talks held under the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi has been the Iranian nation’s economic interests — including the issues of sanctions removal, verifications and guarantees — and the negotiations “have not been allowed to extend to security and political fields,” the lawmaker said.

A new round of talks to try to salvage the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA, will be held in Vienna this week.