US says it captured Daesh official in Syria after helicopter raid

“Abu Halil al-Fad’ani, an ISIS Syria Operational and Facilitation official, was captured during the raid. Al-Fad’ani was assessed to have relationships throughout the ISIS network in the region,” the US Central Command announced in a statement.

Troy Garlock, a spokesperson for the US Central Command, said: “The capture of ISIS officials like al-Fad’ani increases our ability to locate, target, and remove terrorists from the battlefield.”

No civilians were killed or injured during the operation, the statement added.

The US and its allies invaded Syria in 2014 under the pretext of fighting Daesh. The Takfiri group came into being when Washington was running out of excuses to extend its meddling in West Asia or enlarge its scale.

Tehran rejected Washington’s claim to be fighting the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group in Syria, slamming the United States as the “godfather of Daesh”.

Back in August 2016, Donald Trump, then-Republican presidential nominee, stated that Daesh was honoring then-US president Barack Obama as “He’s the founder of ISIS. He’s the founder! He founded ISIS.”