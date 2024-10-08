US issues new Hamas-related sanctions on first anniversary of October 7 attack

It also designated a longstanding Hamas supporter and nine of his businesses.

“These actors play critical roles in external fundraising for Hamas, often under the guise of charitable work, that finance the group’s terrorist activities,” the department announced in a statement.

“As we mark one year since Hamas’s brutal terrorist attack, Treasury will continue relentlessly degrading the ability of Hamas and other destabilizing Iranian proxies to finance their operations and carry out additional violent acts,” Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen stated.

The sanctions freeze any US assets held by the designated individuals or entities and generally bar people in the United States from doing business with them.

Since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip in October last year, the United States has imposed several rounds of sanctions against the Palestinian group.

Hamas governs the Gaza Strip and is considered a terrorist group by Israel and many of its Western allies.

The fresh sanctions against Hamas come one year after the group launched a deadly assault on southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people, according to Israeli authorities.

Israel has vowed to eliminate the group, launching a ground offensive and hammering the Gaza Strip with air attacks, severely restricting food, water and electricity and cutting off fuel supplies to the enclave’s more than 2.3 million residents.

Palestinian authorities in Gaza say more than 41,800 people have been killed in the Israeli aggression, mainly children and women.