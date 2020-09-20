US Ballyhoo over Iran Sanctions ‘Much Ado about Nothing’

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman says the United States is kicking up a fuss over the reinstatement of sanctions on Iran for no good reason.

Speaking in a weekly press conference on Sunday, Saeed Khatibzadeh said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who has been a major advocate of the reimposition of sanctions on Iran, lives in a fantasy world.

“Mr. Pompeo’s dream world will not have any more security [than the real world], either. Since the day Pompeo decided to enter his world of deception, lies and hatred, he brought insecurity to his own dream world as well,” said the spokesman.

He said the United States’ claim that international sanctions against Iran are back in force as of September 20 is baseless and ineffective.

“The three European countries, which are definite allies of the US, once again wrote a letter this morning in which they said that not only does the United States not have the right to bring back sanctions, but its decision in that regard has no legal effect,” he said.

He then said whatever Washington does only foments insecurity in the world.

“The United States’ actions have only brought insecurity, war, violence and bloodshed to the world,” said Khatibzadeh.

“The evil heritage of years of US presence in different parts of the world, especially, the West Asia region, from oppressed Afghanistan to oppressed Palestine, has been nothing but a failed and destructive heritage for the people in the region,” he added.

“What the US is seeking is yet another instance of bullying, which will be added to the list of Washington’s acts of bullying. It’s much ado about nothing,” he noted.

He noted that the US is seeing tough days at the moment. “I believe the US is passing through its most bitter days and hours. The United States itself chose to stand on the wrong side of history. The US has forgotten its responsibilities.”

The spokesman urged the US to make good on its obligations and return to the world community.

“Tehran’s message to Washington is clear: Rejoin the international community, comply with your commitments and stop being defiant and recalcitrant. In that case, the international community will accept you,” he said.

He said the US isolation in the Security Council shows how hollow is Washington’s power. “It must have now received the world’s message: World is changing and the first victim is the US itself, thanks to Trump and associates’ short-sighted policies.”

“Allied, independent and free powers like Iran are emerging in world,” he added.

Washington said last month that it had triggered a mechanism under the 2015 nuclear deal to snap back all UN sanctions on Tehran. However, 13 out of the 15 UN Security Council members rejected the US bid. They argued that Washington is in no position to call for renewed sanctions, as it unilaterally withdrew from the accord two years ago.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Saturday night that the 30-day period has come to an end, and now the US is going to reimpose the UN sanctions on Iran.