Two IRGC forces shot dead in Iran’s Zahedan

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the elite military force identified the martyrs as Mahdi Mollashahi and Javad Keykha and said the two were shot dead on their way home near Zahedan’s Parastar Square.

The assailant was aboard a car and used a Kalashnikov in the deadly shooting attack, it added.

The statement said an investigation was underway to identify the perpetrators.

The city has witnessed episodes of armed unrest in recent weeks, amid a wave of unrest and deadly riots gripping different Iranian cities.

In late September, an IRGC member and at least 20 people, including police members, were killed and 20 others injured in a terrorist attack at a police station and a nearby mosque in Zahedan.

Sistan and Baluchestan Province borders Pakistan and has witnessed several terror attacks over the past years.